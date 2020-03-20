Tyler County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

West Virginia

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.VA (WTRF)- The Tyler County Sheriffs Office announced on their Facebook page that they are looking for a missing juvenile.

The Sheriffs Office is looking for 17-year-old Madison Spence from Middleboure, WV.

Officials say shes been missing since this morning.

It is unknown what she was wearing at the time that she left

If you see Madison please contact the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at 304-758-2911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories