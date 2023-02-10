Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves at Shaker’s IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced that one of the formula options covered by West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WV WIC) is no longer available.

Similac Spit-Up was discontinued at the end of 2022, according to a Friday Facebook post, and for parents who need that specific kind of formula, alternatives may not be covered by WIC.

According to formula alternative lists released by several state health departments during the 2022 baby formula shortage, the only direct alternative for Similac Spit-Up is Enfamil AR. Enfamil AR requires medical documentation to buy and is not covered by West Virginia WIC.

In fact, last month, the DHHR announced that the WV WIC baby formula policy was changing back to only covering Similac formulas after offering a wider range of options during the formula shortage. That change goes into effect on March 1.

For parents who do use Similac Spit-Up, the DHHR said the contact a local WIC clinic to discuss alternatives. To find a WIC clinic near you, use this online clinic search.