UMWA: Murray Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

TRIANGLE, VA (WVNS) — According to United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International, Murray Energy, America’s largest private coal miner, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a press release sent on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts cited the natural gas market, a recent reduction in coal exports, and “government preference for gas and renewable energy” as the reasons for a decline in coal production nationwide.

Roberts said the company plans to file a motion in bankruptcy court to throw out its collective bargaining agreement with UMWA, saying Murray “will seek to be relieved of its obligations to retirees, their dependents and widows.”

As for the miners, Roberts said the filing does not change the current terms and conditions of their employment, explaining that the collective bargaining agreement continues in full force until the bankruptcy court orders changes to it.

In the ongoing battle to preserve retired miners’ health care and pensions, Roberts assured UMWA will continue to fight.