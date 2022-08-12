CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Unclaimed Property auctions are taking place during the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore.

The items up for bid include rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles and will be on display throughout the fair at the State Treasurer’s Office booth in the West Virginia Building.

The auctions will take place Friday, Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug. 13; Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, beginning at 5 p.m. each day.

The treasurer’s office said that most of the items were abandoned safe deposit boxes, and the rightful owners were searched for prior to the sale. The proceeds from the sale remain in the original owner’s name so they could claim it in the future.

“I want to encourage everyone attending the State Fair to check out our Unclaimed Property Auctions,” Treasurer Moore said. “These items up for auction are valuable collectibles that have been forgotten about or abandoned and turned over to my Office. It’s also a great opportunity to learn more about our Office’s Unclaimed Property program from Treasury staff.”