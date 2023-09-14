RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WOWK) — Multi-platinum musician and rapper Uncle Kracker is coming to the Mountain State later this month.

The singer is set to take the stage at the annual Harvest In the Wood Festival in Downtown Ravenswood on Friday, Sept. 22. Prior to Uncle Kracker’s performance, local band Kindred Valley will take the stage.

The festival runs from Thursday, Sept. 21 to Sunday, Sept. 24. There will be two entry gates to the festival at Sycamore Street and at Virginia Street with a $5 entry fee for attendees five and up.

Other events at the festival will include Rocky Point Farm Horse Carriage Rides, a kids zone, train rides, food and craft vendors, chainsaw demos with Chris Lantz, a Power Wheel Demolition Derby a Pie Bake Off and a Chili Cookoff.

For a full list of musical artists performing at the festival, visit the Harvest In the Wood Festival’s Facebook page.