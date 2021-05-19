Unemployment rate in West Virginia drops in April

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Pictures of signs saying things like “closed due to lack of workers” are making their rounds on social media, but here in West Virginia, people are getting back to work.

In its latest statistics, WorkForce West Virginia said the state’s unemployment rate actually dropped in April 2021 to 5.8 percent, lower than the national average.

Across the country, the national unemployment rate actually rose slightly over the same time period.

Overall, WorkForce said total employment in the state went up by 1,700 during the month of April.

This, while the state prepares to stop participation in national pandemic relief programs in one month, on June 19. Gov. Jim Justice announced the end of the $300/week benefit, last week.