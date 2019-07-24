Breaking News
Unemployment rates rise in 52 of 55 West Virginia counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Unemployment rates rose in 52 of West Virginia’s 55 counties in June.

WorkForce West Virginia says jobless rates dropped in Pocahontas County and remained steady in Braxton and Calhoun counties.

Jackson County’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.1% was the lowest in the state, followed by Jefferson County at 3.3% and Berkeley and Pendleton counties at 3.7%.

Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.6%. McDowell County was next at 9.4% and Roane County was at 7.9%.

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.7% in June. It’s the lowest rate for the state since October 2008. The national rate was 3.7%.

