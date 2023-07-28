CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) at Frontier Communications in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia voted to grant strike authorization to union leaders on Friday.

The CWA began contract negotiations with Frontier Communications last month. The union represents about 1,400 Frontier employees. Its current contract is set to expire on Aug. 5.

Union leaders now have the authority to call a strike if negotiations between CWA and the telecom company fail to reach a settlement.

Area Vice President for CWA Local 2009 Jeff Anderson said in a press that major bargaining issues include job security provisions that keep jobs local and limit the use of subcontractors in expanding broadband in West Virginia.

It comes at a time when West Virginia is slated to receive $1.2 billion in federal funds from the Infrastructure Bill to overhaul its broadband coverage.

The State Broadband Report estimated that 29 percent of West Virginia households and businesses lack high-speed internet, and fewer than 20 percent of locations are served by reliable, future-proof fiber connections.

President of CWA Local 2007 Rick McKinney said in the release that those statistics make the union more important than usual.

“The public investment in broadband is an investment in opportunity for West Virginians, and we’re eager to help build it,” McKinney said. “Public dollars should be used to build high-quality networks, and that means using an experienced union workforce, not temporary workers or subcontractors who often do not have adequate training and can put the public in harm’s way.”

In 2018, CWA’s Frontier members went on strike for more than three weeks over a contract that did not include a guarantee that 85% of the workforce would not be laid off.