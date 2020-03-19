Unique look at Wild and Wonderful West Virginia in stressful times

(WVNS) — As the world faces the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, 59News provides people with some relaxing nature videos to help. Check out these videos recorded by Joe Fitzwater.

Unique View of Cathedral Falls (Gauley Bridge, Fayette County): Most folks go to Cathedral Falls and see the falls tumble 63 feet from above down to the bottom of the canyon. I took a nice vertical climb to get a view from near the top! Be warned, the climb is not easy to say the least!

Hidden Falls (Gauley Bridge, Fayette County): It’s called this because few know about it! The waterfall drops nearly 50 feet in two beautiful stream spews. This is one of my favorite falls! Be warned that you will cross a live railroad track and you’ll be climbing to access this waterfall!

Behind Hidden Falls (Gauley Bridge, Fayette County): If you are really careful, you can get behind Hidden Falls! Be very careful as it is slick! However, once behind there, you get a unique view of a waterfall that’s already seen by very few!