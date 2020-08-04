United Mine Workers of America backs candidate for WV governor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The United Mine Workers of America has endorsed Ben Salango for Governor of West Virginia.

“We’re excited about this,” UMWA President Cecil Roberts said. “We think this is a step forward in a number of ways. To protect coal miners’ jobs, to create new coal mining jobs in West Virginia, to make the mines safer in West Virginia, to have a partner who fights for people’s pensions and fights for their healthcare.”

Salango, the Democratic Nominee for Governor, and Roberts made the announcement during a Zoom meeting on Aug. 4.

Roberts said 80 members voted unanimously to pass the endorsement yesterday. The voting members represented every West Virginia county where UMWA members reside.

“My coal roots run deep in Raleigh County,” Salango said, accepting the endorsement. “In southern with family members who worked in the mines, I know the importance of coal to our state and the sacrifices coal miners make every single day.”