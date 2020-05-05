United Ways to participate in Country Roads statewide food bank collection

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Across the state of West Virginia, United Ways participated in the Country Roads Statewide Food Drive to help fill the shelves of the food banks in all 55 counties.

Food and security is a top need across the mountain state. This urgent need for food has forced Giving Tuesday, which is typically held later in the year, to be pushed up to Tuesday, May 5th.

All day, United Ways collected non-perishable food and monetary donations that will stay local, and go only into feeding West Virginians. President of Marion and Taylor County, Brett White explained that this event is critical right now because of the size of this issue.

“It’s a unique situations where the entire globe is going through a pandemic at the same time. So, I think Giving Tuesday, which is usually a day about giving, has really become Giving Tuesday Now,” White explained. “When we’re talking about giving back to these global relief funds is essential and in West Virginia, we’re really proud we have several funds throughout the state that are helping right now.”

Whenever there is a new shortage, or issue that pops up, United Way has tried to act as fast as possible to help out by raising funds, making masks and sanitizer and now collecting food donations.

To find more ways to lend a hand and donate, contact a local United Way or dial 211.