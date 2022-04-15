UPDATE (6:51 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022): Two people are facing charges after 60 guinea pigs were left abandoned in a parking lot Wednesday in Huntington.

According to Cabell-Wayne Humane Officer Jon Rutherford, the animals were left at the parking lot of the Adult Emporium on Route 60 on Saturday, April 9, and were found by employees Wednesday, April 13.

David Caserta faces 60 counts of abandoning animals and Katrina Hogsett faces 60 counts of not getting animals medical care.

The animals’ had belonged to Hogsett who said she loved the animals and couldn’t let go, but then things “just got out of control” and that they were “destroying her relationship.”

“I tried to get rid of them, and nobody would take them because there were so many of them,” Hogsett said.

When asked why she left them at the parking lot instead of a field or park, she answered “I don’t know. It just happened too fast, and I regret it, and I messed up. And I’m happy they were found.

The guinea pigs are now being cared for at an animal rescue in Pittsburgh.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Sixty guinea pigs are now being cared for in Pittsburgh at an animal rescue after they were abandoned in a parking lot Wednesday night in Huntington.

That is according to Cabell-Wayne Humane Officer Jon Rutherford who says that the animals were running loose in the parking lot of the Adult Emporium on Route 60.

Rutherford tells 13 News that the people that work at the store were trying to gather the 60 animals up to make sure they were safe.

The animals were in need of medical care.