UPDATE: Fatal shooting victim identified as 18-year-old high school student

UPDATE (10:50 a.m. Thursday, April 8): According to Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, the victim has been identified as 18-year-old KJ Taylor, a student at Capital High School.

#BREAKING: Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt and Charleston mayor Amy Goodwin say 18-year-old KJ Taylor was the victim of last nights fatal shooting. @WOWK13News — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) April 8, 2021

Mayor Goodwin provided the following statement on Facebook:

UPDATE (9:00 a.m. Thursday, April 8): According to a spokesperson from Kanawha County Schools, the victim in Wednesday night’s fatal shooting was a student at Capital High School.

The school system says they are sending a crisis team to the school and will provide additional support to West Side Middle School and Mary C. Snow Elementary.

UPDATE: Metro dispatchers have confirmed the victim died from his injuries.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are on scene of a shooting in the capitol city.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, one victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened along Central Avenue in Charleston, just before 9 P.M Wednesday.

It’s unclear of the victim’s condition at this time.

No word on a suspect, or if police have anyone in custody.

Charleston Police are handling the investigation. Stay with WOWK for the latest.