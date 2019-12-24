Days
UPDATE: Martinsburg evacuation lifted, air deemed clear

West Virginia

Residents were being helped back into their homes Tuesday morning

by: Amanda Engel

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The evacuation of homes in Martinsburg was lifted Tuesday morning after the EPA’s test of the air came back clear.

Lora Lipscomb, the public information officer at the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security, told WDVM that residents should thank local first responders for coming together to get everything cleared up.

“Really good local response,” she said, adding that their office provided support from Charleston.

The Division of Homeland Security was “really worried it [the evacuation] would last through the holiday,” according to Lipscomb, and were glad that residents were being helped back into their homes Tuesday morning.

The EPA’s air monitoring came back clear by 6:30 a.m., after which Martinsburg residents were notified that the evacuation was lifted.

