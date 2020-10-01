UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer involved shooting

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020: The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a deputy was involved in a shooting on Thursday morning. It happened along West Whitby Road.

The suspect in the case was killed. The deputy was also shot and is being treated in a local hospital.

The names of the deputy and the suspect have not been released at this time. The investigation is being handled by State Police and the Sheriff’s Department.

ORIGINAL STORY — 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020: An investigation is under way into an officer involved shooting on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. It happened in the area of Whitby and Fireco in Raleigh County.

It began with a chase at 8:56 a.m., according to emergency services. Sources told 59News a deputy with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was involved and was hit by gunfire. The conditions of the deputy and the suspect were not immediately available.

Further details were not immediately available. The investigation is being handled by the West Virginia State Police.

59News has a crew working to bring you more on the story as it develops.