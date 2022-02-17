MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A moble network company invested millions into West Virginia networks last year, including funds for 5G network.

UScellular announced Thursday that it made $49.7 million of investments in its network in the state in 2021.

According to a release from UScellular, this includes $6.3 million in general network upgrades, $12.3 million in 5G modernizations and $31.1 million in 5G spectrum. These 5G spectrum upgrades will bring additional benefits in the coming years, according to the release.

In addition to network investment, UScellular provided $1,800 to West Virginia teachers through a donation to Donors Choose and $1,500 to youth organizations through its Community Connections program.

“Connectivity is more important than ever right now, and at UScellular we are committed to keeping our customers connected to the people and places that matter most to them,” said Brandi McCune, interim director of sales for UScellular in the Mid-Atlantic. “We will continue to invest in creating a great wireless experience for customers, while also ensuring we provide critical resources for youth in our local communities.”

UScellular also invested $852,000 in its West Virginia retail stores in 2021, including 10 redesigned or upgraded stores.