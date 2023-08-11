The line to get a number to be seen for claims around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Veterans now have a little more time to apply to get their PACT Act benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday.

To apply, all survivors have to do is apply or submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits before August 15, 2023, an extension from the original deadline of August 9, 2023.

According to a VA release, the VA gave the extension due to “an abundance of caution after experiencing technical difficulties with VA.gov/PACT in recent days,” including some receiving error messages when submitting their intent to file and “abnormally long call center wait times.”

The release also said that the VA is working to help those affected by these issues.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Veterans or their survivors can apply online at VA website.