Veterans Day ceremonies streaming virtually this year in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 79th annual wreath-laying ceremonies to honor Veterans will take place virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Charleston and John Brawley Post 20 of the American Legion will host the ceremonies virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on the City of Charleston’s official Facebook and Youtube pages.

City officials say the first ceremony will take place on the front steps of City Hall at 11 a.m. and the second will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

Segments from Major General Jason Bohm, the Commanding General for Marine Corps Training Command in Quantico, Gold Star Mothers and messages from several elected officials will be included in the ceremony

Veterans Day is a sacred occasion where we honor our veterans and their service to our country. We couldn’t let this year go by without honoring and remembering these heroes. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, City of Charleston