CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As we finish up our coverage of this year’s Clarksburg flight of Huntington Honor Flight, it’s not too late to start thinking about next year’s.

Whether you want to take the flight, become a guardian or simply donate, resources can be found at the Huntington Honor Flight website.

The Honor Flight takes West Virginia veterans to Washington, D.C. so that they can see the memorials for the wars they fought in. This year, 88 veterans took the Honor Flight from Clarksburg.