Vice President Pence to attend memorial service for Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Charleston, West Virginia, this week.

The vice president will be in the Mountain State to attend a memorial service honoring Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager Friday, January 15.

Yeager, a native of Lincoln County, WV, died Dec. 7, 2020, at the age of 97. He was a World War II fighter ace and the first person to break the sound barrier.

In 1966, Yeager was inducted into the International Air & Space Hall of Fame. In 1973, Yeager was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame, arguably aviation’s highest honor.

In 1974, Yeager received the Golden Plate Award of the American Academy of Achievement. He was inducted into the International Space Hall of Fame in 1981.