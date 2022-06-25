LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The six victims of a tragic helicopter crash in Logan County have been identified.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston identified the victims as John Nagle II, 53 of Austin, Texas, Donald Sandhoff, 69 of Durham, North Carolina, Kevin Warren, 51 of Franklin, Tennessee, Carolyn O’Connor, 73 of Winter Garden, Florida, Marvin Bledsoe, 64 of Chapmanville and Jack Collins, 65 of Chapmanville.

A team of National Transportation Safety Board aviation safety investigators is in Logan county to investigate the deadly crash. They say they’re looking for anyone who witnessed the accident or who has information that could help their investigation. Anyone who thinks they can help should email them at witness@ntsb.gov or call 202-314-6100.

The Huey crashed at approximately 4:57 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, killing all six people on board.

According to the NTSB, while the victims have not been identified, those on board consisted of a pilot, three passengers and two pilot-rated passengers.

The NTSB confirmed the flight was associated with the annual Huey Reunion event, which offers helicopter rides from organizer MARPAT Aviation. Investigators say the flight that crashed was the last flight planned for that day and had a different route from the tour paths that had been flown previously on Wednesday.

Investigators say much of the wreckage was consumed by a fire that broke out after the crash.

The NTSB says investigators will be spending the next several days documenting the accident site, the helicopter and “any perishable evidence” that could be relevant to the investigation. The NTSB also says the helicopter was not equipped with, and was not required to be equipped with, a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder.

According to the NTSB, the helicopter will be recovered from the site on Friday and taken to a secure location in Atlanta to be further examined. They say they expect the work on the scene will be complete within five to seven days.

According to investigators, the helicopter crashed on rural Route 17, also known as Blair Mountain Highway, about 3.7 miles northeast of the Logan County airport where it took off. Lynn Spencer, NTSB Air Safety Investigator, said in a brief press conference that the helicopter had been in the air for about 15 minutes before it crashed.

The Red Cross and NTSB family assistance specialists will be at the Logan County Airport to assist friends and families of the accident victims.