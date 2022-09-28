Christian Weaver died while swimming in the Ohio River.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Members of the Guyandotte community are planning a candlelight vigil on Wednesday for a 12-year-old boy who died last Saturday.

Christian Weaver had been swimming with friends where the Ohio and Guyandotte Rivers meet in Cabell County.

His body was pulled from the water after several hours of searching.

Melanie Wray is organizing the vigil. She said the kids in the neighborhood approached her about doing something to help Christian’s family.

The vigil will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night across from the WFW post on Main St. in Guyandotte.