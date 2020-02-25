W.Va. among states receiving big bucks to combat opioid use during, after pregnancy

Wheeling Hospital Perinatal Transition Director: For once, West Virginia is at the forefront of something that is very positive.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A grant of $3 million is coming to West Virginia to help battle opioid and substance exposure in pregnant and postpartum women.

It will help fund services that Wheeling Hospital has been providing for years, but now with West Virginia being one of ten states to receive this financial backing, Wheeling Hospital’s program is showing to be even more vital.

When an individual has a problem with a substance use disorder, it is very common that pregnancy will spur them to get some help. We have the highest rate of overdose deaths; we have the highest rates of neonatal abstinence syndrome. It’s all negative. But, what I think I want people to hear is that we have gone out there and found programs that work. Dr. Judy Romano, Director of Perinatal Transition Program at Wheeling Hospital

The grant will fund the ‘Maternal Opioid Model’ initiative, also known as the MOM initiative, which Wheeling Hospital officials say has proven to decrease the negative impact that can happen if substance and opioid use is left untreated.

Places like us, like Wheeling Hospital, and other places throughout the state, can do what we know works. For once, West Virginia is at the forefront of something that is very positive. Dr. Judy Romano, Director of Perinatal Transition Program at Wheeling Hospital

Wheeling Hospital first started by treating babies afflicted by substance exposure and then expanded its programs to help women during their pregnancy.

