W.Va. angler catches state record grass carp in Hardy County

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. – A West Virginia angler recently caught a state record grass carp in Hardy County. This is the second record grass carp caught in the last two months.

John Miller of Lost City, caught a 54.75-inch, 67.4-pound grass carp on February 18 at Warden Lake, breaking the previous record for length (53.1-inch) recorded by Zach Adkins on January 3, 2020.

William Tucker still holds the record for weight with a 71.69-pound grass carp caught at Warden Lake in 2005.

Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations by clicking here.

Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations.

Those who caught a good bite can share those photos on social media with the hashtags #wvdnr, #wvhunt and #wvfish.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories