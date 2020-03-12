W.Va. angler catches state record grass carp in Hardy County

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. – A West Virginia angler recently caught a state record grass carp in Hardy County. This is the second record grass carp caught in the last two months.

John Miller of Lost City, caught a 54.75-inch, 67.4-pound grass carp on February 18 at Warden Lake, breaking the previous record for length (53.1-inch) recorded by Zach Adkins on January 3, 2020.

William Tucker still holds the record for weight with a 71.69-pound grass carp caught at Warden Lake in 2005.

Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations by clicking here.

Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations.

Those who caught a good bite can share those photos on social media with the hashtags #wvdnr, #wvhunt and #wvfish.