W.Va. Folklife Center will host event commemorating the Battle of Blair Mountain

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Folklife Center will be the host for an event to commemorate the Battle of Blair Mountain.

Both, the Fairmont State University and the Frank and Jane Gabor W.Va. Folklife Center invites the public to join them to learn and talk about the 100th anniversary of the historic battle. The event is free and will take place on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

The Battle of Blair Mountain was a battle in the West Virginia Mine Wars, a labor dispute over the mistreatment of West Virginia’s miners. The battle began in 1921 after thousands of union miners marched over Blair Mountain to free striking miners who had been arrested in Mingo County. Anti-union forces clashed with them and a full-scale battle ensued.

The conflict became the largest U.S. insurrection since the Civil War. The fighting was ultimately quenched after the arrival of the U.S. army.

“This state’s shared history forged it and its people, and many of the wounds of labor struggles of one hundred years ago are still visible and felt today. I encourage everyone to join us for this important look at our region’s past,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin.

For more information, contact wvfolklife@fairmontstate.edu or call at (304) 367-4403.