W.Va. man gets probation, home confinement for embezzlement

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A West Virginia man who pleaded guilty to stealing from a children’s nonprofit will spend three years confined to his home.

Christopher Kimes was sentenced Wednesday to seven years probation. He is ordered to spend three of the years on home confinement. Kimes was the director of political affairs for the West Virginia Healthy Kids and Families Coalition. A criminal complaint says he took over $60,000 from the group through 83 unauthorized transactions.

He pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and was ordered to pay restitution. The organization has changed its name to Our Future West Virginia.