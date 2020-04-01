W.Va. Secretary of State issues Emergency Rule establishing electronic notarization process for notaries

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Secretary of State Mac Warner announced on Wednesday that he he has issued an Emergency Rule establishing processes for West Virginia notaries to safely notarize documents remotely during the current State of Emergency.

A release from the Secretary of State’s Office stated that in response to COVID-19 public health risks, the Governor issued Executive Order 11-20, which suspends the “personal appearance” requirements for a document to be notarized under W. Va. Code § 39-4-6.

The release stated that the Emergency Rule is modeled after national standards for remote notary processes, which have been adopted during the current national crisis. The purpose of the remote notary option is to protect the safety of West Virginia notaries and individuals, along with the validity of notarized documents executed during the State of Emergency.

The Emergency Rule, which can be found here, sets forth procedures for notaries to witness the signing of a document remotely using an electronic device, technology, process or a combination of those electronic options, according to the release.

“According to state and federal health officials, it is not safe during the current State of Emergency for individuals to come into close contact,” Warner said. “Notarizing documents is a key requirement for many essential processes in life, including buying or selling a house and applying for loans or government benefits. With the Governor’s Executive Order relaxing the in-person notary requirements, this Emergency Rule establishes a safe and secure procedure to ensure that essential life activities may continue during these difficult times.”

The release stated that the remote notarization process allows a notary to use electronic audio and visual technology to witness an individual’s signature. The release explained that the individual must then send the signed document, along with a form of approved identification, to the notary before the notarization and placement of the official notary seal.

Additionally, the release stated that the notary is required to create an audio and visual recording of the performance of the individual signing and must retain a copy of that recording for set a period of time.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the Emergency Rule establish the remote notarization option is to remain in effect only during a State of Emergency. When the State of Emergency is lifted, remote notarization is no longer authorized and the in-person requirement will be reinstated, according to the release.

Warner is encouraging all notaries to read the Emergency Rule and become familiar with the requirements before selecting a technology.