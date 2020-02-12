W.Va. Senator asks Big 12 commissioner about WVU ESPN+ Streaming

Texas Tech forward TJ Holyfield (22) goes to shoot as he is defended by West Virginia forwards Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and Derek Culver (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) asked Big 12 Conference Commissioners about the conference’s decision to stream major West Virginia University basketball games on the ESPN+ streaming platform on Tuesday during a manufacturing, trade and consumer protection subcommittee hearing.

Capito specifically highlighted connectivity in the rural communities of West Virginia and that this makes it difficult for fans to support their favorite team.

“You recently signed a Big 12 deal to stream on ESPN+,” Senator Capito said. “Rural state, West Virginia. We’re playing Kansas tomorrow and you can only view the game in West Virginia if you pay the $4.99 monthly streaming fee, and if you have connectivity, and it’s been a source of very deep concern to West Virginia. So, I want to give you a chance to respond to a rural state—we have no pro teams. These teams are our pro teams, and we want to see that WVU victory on our TV’s on Wednesday.”

