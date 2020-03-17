W.Va. senator Joe Manchin releases statement on 1st confirmed coronavirus case in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) -- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the first coronavirus case has been confirmed in the eastern panhandle on Tuesday, March 17. The eastern panhandle region of the Mountain State includes Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson Counties.

He mandated that all restaurants and bars should close dine-in services, and casinos will be closed as well. Justice said we have the power to combat COVID-19 by staying away from each other and practicing good hygiene.