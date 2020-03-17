W.Va. senator Joe Manchin releases statement on 1st confirmed coronavirus case in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the first confirmed COVID-19 case in West Virginia in the Eastern Panhandle and on Governor Justice’s decision to close restaurants, bars and casinos while allowing carry out options.
Today Governor Justice has confirmed the first coronavirus case in our state in the Eastern Panhandle. The safety and well-being of every West Virginian must remain our top priority and we all share the responsibility to prevent further spread of this virus and exercise responsible choices which include social distancing. I support Governor Justice’s decision to close restaurants, bars, and casinos because we must do everything we can to slow this virus down. We must also support our small businesses and their employees during this difficult time while they make sacrifices for the health of our state and our nation. I hope that the announcement of the first case in West Virginia will encourage every individual to take this virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines to protect themselves and our communities.Senator Manchin
Senator Manchin launched an information resources page where those in West Virginia can learn more about the coronavirus outbreak and how to protect themselves and their families.
