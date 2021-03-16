W.Va. senators announce federal funding for maternal and child health services

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,549,614 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The funding will be given to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to support maternal and child health services in the state.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“West Virginia mothers and children deserve access to quality, affordable healthcare, regardless of where they live. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that mothers and children can receive the health support they need,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased HHS is investing more than $1.5 million for maternal and child health services across West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding to help keep our mothers and children in the Mountain State healthy and cared for.”

Senator Capito also explained her support for the funding.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional strain on our mothers, children, and young families in West Virginia. Grants like these are incredibly important because they provide much-needed support for maternal and child health services within our state’s health department. Now more than ever, the mothers and children of West Virginia deserve access to the services and resources they need to stay healthy and lead happy lives. I will continue to advocate for our mothers and children in West Virginia through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee and fight for the resources they need during this unprecedented time,” Senator Capito said.