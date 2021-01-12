W.Va. Senators announce nearly $120 million from Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to assist in vaccine and testing efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $119,346,660 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

In order for West Virginia to remain a leader in COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution, federal resources are necessary to support these efforts. I’m proud of the effective decision making of our state leaders, as well as the desire of West Virginians across our state to protect one another by getting tested for COVID-19 and receiving the vaccine as it becomes available. Together, we will make it through this pandemic and come out stronger on the other side. I’m pleased to be able to secure this funding and look forward to the positive impact it has on West Virginia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

Of the $119,346,660 appropriated for West Virginia, $103,153,083 is allocated for expanded COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, while $16,193,577 will be used for assistance in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release.