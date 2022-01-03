Walking Miracles Family Foundation launches new program for WV cancer survivors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Walking Miracles Family Foundation has established the West Virginia Pediatric and Young Adult Cancer Alliance.

Funds for the new program came from a $45,000 grant from the Highmark West Virginia Fund.

The Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health donated money to the Walking Miracles Family Foundation.

This new program will offer assistance to cancer survivors from 2 to 39 years old.

The organization provides survivors with medical information and answers to questions and connects them with care in their communities.

The West Virginia Pediatric and Young Adult Cancer Alliance offers help to survivors in different ways:

helps them fully understand their disease

helps them understand their treatment options

teaches about lifetime implications for treatment choices

offers communication with critical care teams

provides assistance to families for travel, food and lodging costs while seeking treatment

“They didn’t really do a lot of patient education once you finished treatment, you kind of went out into the great big world and tried to just go like life is normal. The problem is that is the chemotherapy and radiation drugs cause issues with long term side effects, which I wasn’t really aware of, so my mother and I were left to figure out that information on our own,” said Brett Wilson, Walking Miracle Family Foundation CEO.

Information is also available to families of cancer survivors about the long-term side effects of cancer treatments and how the survivors might be able to achieve prime health in the future.

Walking Miracles has partnered with Dr. Patricia D. Shearer, founder of Patti’s Place Vital Pediatrics for Complex Kids in Atlanta, to realize this new program for cancer survivors. Dr. Shearer will be the Director of Survivorship.

Dr. Shearer will consult with cancer survivors, and work with them and their families to set up care in their local communities. She said the West Virginia Pediatric and Young Adult Cancer Alliance is a prototype program that could be adapted nationally.

Brett Wilson, Walking Miracles Family Foundation CEO talks about his experience and the new program.

Walking Miracles Family Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life and cancer experience for patients throughout their illness.

As of Jan. 3, the West Virginia Pediatric and Young Adult Cancer Alliance is in the pre-enrollment stage.

The Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health provides funds for programs that address and improve the health and quality of life for West Virginia Residents.