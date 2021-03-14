Want to make a bet? March is ‘Gambling Awareness Month’

A woman plays a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on July 2, 2020. The U.S. gambling industry was a big winner at the polls on Nov. 3, 2020, with three states authorizing sports betting and three others either authorizing or expanding casino gambling. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Tonight the NCAA tournament bracket is set, and millions will be placing their bets on their picks hoping to win big in their pools. Unfortunately some people have become problem gamblers, but there is help available.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and for good reason.

“It’s no accident that it occurs the same time as basketball tournaments because that is something that is frequently bet on,” Shelia Moran, First Choice Services, said.

Moran says in addition to March Madness, there’s been an increase in mobile betting more due to the pandemic. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently recognized the group for its outreach to address the problem.

“We contract with about 20 different youth groups who are in the schools talking to kids about the dangers of youth gambling. Many people are surprised to hear that kids are actually two to four times more likely to develop a gambling addition than adults,” Moran said.

About one in 50 West Virginians are affected by problem gambling. Some of the signs include returning after losing a lot of money, unsuccessfully trying to quit and thinking about it often. One of the biggest tips for gamblers is this.

“To realize that cash is a trigger to not carry money. An alcoholic that’s trying to quit drinking doesn’t keep beer in the refrigerator. So, these individuals cannot be keeping cash on hand, Virginia Loew-Shelhammer, Therapist with Footsteps Christian Counseling said.

Experts urge people to follow the rules of responsible gambling – set a limit and stick to it but sticking to it can be the hard part.

“Scary thing is some of these individuals commit suicide. It gets that bad, so we want them to get help and get help quick,” Loew-Shelhammer said.

If you or someone else is struggling with gambling call 1-800-GAMBLER.