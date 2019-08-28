Warrant filed for WV Senator’s arrest in prostitution sting

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Sen. Mike Maroney faces an arrest warrant filed against him accusing him of misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution.

This stems from a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Marshall County Magistrate Court.

The criminal complaint says someone used Sen. Maroney’s cell phone to solicit a prostitute this past May.

The complaint describes text messages sent from the cell phone to a local woman, Courtnie Ann Clark.

Glen Dale Police conducted a search through resources available to law enforcement that the number in the text messages to Clark was registered to Michael J. Maroney.

Under further investigation, a search warrant was served to AT&T to obtain subscriber information.

The information from the cell phone indicated the owner of the cell phone number is “MM Radiology Associates”

The complaint says that officers are aware that Sen. Maroney is a radiologist.

Glen Dale police compared a picture Senator Maroney allegedly sent to Clark and Sen. Maroney’s driver’s license and “believe both pictures to be Mr. Maroney.”

Sen. Maroney has served in the W Va. state senate since 2016.

WBOY’s sister station, WTRF 7News contacted Sen. Maroney’s lawyer, Paul Harris. They were told he is expected in court all day.

They also reached out to Sen. Maroney’s office in Charleston with no response.

Stay with us as this story develops.