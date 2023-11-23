CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You may have seen that several West Virginians were chosen to perform at the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. If you missed any of the performances, don’t worry, you can watch each of them below.

Philip Barbour High School’s band director Victor Iapalucci and Lincoln Middle School band director Shaylyn Dabbs in their Band Directors Marching Band uniforms

The two band directors from West Virginia were the first ones to appear. Philip Barbour High School’s band director Victor Iapalucci and Lincoln Middle School’s band director Shaylyn Dabbs marched in the Band Directors Marching Band, a band made up of over 400 band directors from across the United States.

The next West Virginians to appear were two high school students from Morgantown, West Virginia. Gabrielle Chico is a senior color guard flagger from University High School, and Maddie Carver is a junior percussion student from Morgantown High School. After submitting auditions earlier this year, both students were selected to play in the Great American Marching Band.

Gabrielle Chico, who is performing with the Macy’s Great American Marching Band (Courtesy: Sheila Chico) Maddie Carver performs (Courtesy of Angela Carver)

Last to appear, but certainly not least, was Clarksburg’s In Step, a dance studio that sent 25 of its dancers to be a part of Spirit of America Productions, a group of 13 to 18-year-old dancers and cheerleaders from schools, studios and all-star gyms across the country.