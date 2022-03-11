CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During his virtual briefing on Friday, Gov Justice continued to recommend booster shots but relayed the hopeful continuing decline of COVID cases in West Virginia.

After reading the deaths since his last briefing, Gov. Justice spent less than 15 minutes going over COVID numbers and other state news.

“There’s only 312 people hospitalized, which is 312 too many.”

When asked where West Virginia sits in the pandemic on a scale of one to five, the pandemic experts again, noted the trending to better, but said “we’re not there yet.” West Virginia was given a four by one expert and a 4.5 by another. “We’re not quite where we need to be.”

Gov. Justice followed by saying, “I don’t know if we’re a four or five yet, but we’re getting better.”

The CDC removed its mask recommendations for several more counties in West Virginia. See if your county is affected.

Gov. Justice will also be speaking on the American energy crisis at noon on Friday.