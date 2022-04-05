CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During his COVID-19 briefing, on Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that 123 deaths that had previously been attributed to coronavirus were being taken off the state’s book after further investigation.

On Monday, West Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 6,839. After Tuesday’s announcement, which included the subtraction of the 123 reconciliations, the number was adjusted to 6,716.

State health officials explained that they arrived at the new number after checking death reports against death certificates. While that is an ongoing process, the state is now caught up to end of 2021, officials said.

“There’s going to be another variant,” Gov. Justice warned and said that while he knows people are tired of hearing him say it, he continues to urge people to get vaccinated.