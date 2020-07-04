WATCH LIVE: America’s largest small town Independence Day celebration in Ripley Saturday from Noon to 2:00 p.m.

RIPLEY, W.Va. – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, “America’s largest small town Independence Day celebration” will go on.

“We all here have been persistent and determined to celebrate Independence Day,” said Bobbi Ferrell, a member of the City of Ripley Event Committee.

The team that plans the Ripley 4th of July celebration worked with state leaders to find a way to make sure the event wasn’t canceled entirely.

The grand parade will go on Saturday at noon with social distancing in mind. “We had measured the distance in footage between each intersection and each block so we know about how many feet we have per block and how many viewing areas of families we could have,” Rader said. “Then we are going to ‘X’ off a 6-foot distance.”

If you want to watch the parade and can’t attend in person WBOY-TV will be airing that event on WBOY-ABC 12.2 and here on WBOY.com, from Noon to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

You can watch the parade in the live player above, or at this link.

Visit the event website for a full list of changes and the revised schedule.