WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life ceremony for Gen. Chuck Yeager being held in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Celebration of Life for General Chuck Yeager will be held at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on Friday, January 15 at noon.

The West Virginia native and World War II and Vietnam War veteran died last month at the age of 97. In 1947, Gen. Yeager became the first pilot in history confirmed to have exceeded the speed of sound in level flight.

The ceremony can be watched live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App in the player above, or at this link.

The ceremony will be open to the public with social distancing guidelines in place and masks required. Doors officially opened at 10 a.m. and all entry will take place through the Clendenin Street entrance. Upon entrance, attendees will pass through a security checkpoint and temperature and bag checks will be performed.