CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled the drawing for his ‘Do it for Babydog’ West Virginia vaccine lottery for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.