WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice holds virtual COVID-19 briefing at Noon

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a virtual COVID-19 briefing for Noon on Monday.

During his last briefing, Justice announced that his tax plan was dead. He also announced that West Virginia received its first confirmed case of the South African variant.

