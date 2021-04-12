WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice holds virtual COVID-19 briefing at Noon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a virtual COVID-19 briefing for Noon on Monday.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During his last briefing, Justice announced that his tax plan was dead. He also announced that West Virginia received its first confirmed case of the South African variant.