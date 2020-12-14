WV Gov. Justice and state officials receive COVID-19 vaccine live online, ‘You gotta get this vaccine’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, along with his pandemic leadership team, received their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during a live news conference Monday evening.

WV Gov. Jim Justice receives his COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14, 2020

During his COVID-19 briefing earlier on Monday afternoon, Justice announced that the first bath of vaccine had been delivered to Kanawha and Monongalia counties. He also detailed the priority list state officials are following when it comes to how the vaccine will be distributed.

The first vaccinations in West Virginia took place Monday at Thomas Health in South Charleston, with a doctor there getting the first shot, Justice said.

Vaccines from the Morgantown site will go to 19 hospitals, 10 have already received doses, according to Gen. James Hoyer.

The Charleston site will also distribute to 19 hospitals, 17 of which have gotten them, Hoyer continued.

Pharmacy distribution is going out to 22 of 55 long term care facilities in the initial phase, Hoyer said. Distribution will happen on Tuesday to three more hub sites.

In addition to Justice, Gen. Hoyer, state coronavirus “czar” Dr. Clay Marsh, WV DHHR Sec. Bill Crouch and State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, were also vaccinated during Monday evening’s event.

In addition to Justice, other state officials were also vaccinated

“People of West Virginians should feel safe that this is a very effective and a very safe vaccine. All West Virginians should feel safe when it’s your time to take the vaccine,” Dr. Marsh said.

“Don’t hesitate. You gotta get this vaccine You just gotta do it,” Gov. Justice followed up.

Back on October 2, Justice received his flu shot and was given a Spiderman bandage and a Ring Pop. On Monday, it was traditional bandage and no candy, but the governor was given a sticker that said: “I got my COVID-19 vaccine/West Virginia Strong.”