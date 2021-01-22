WATCH LIVE: Inauguration ceremony for Gov. Justice scheduled for 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced that the 2021 West Virginia Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, on the North Side of the West Virginia Capitol Building.

A release from the Governor’s Office stated that the ceremony will include the swearing in of the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture, and Supreme Court Justices.

After taking his oath of office, Gov. Justice will give his inaugural address, according to the release.

