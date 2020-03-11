WATCH LIVE: Justice Administration holding briefing on COVID-19 response at WV State Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Members of Governor Justice’s administration are holding a briefing for the media on COVID-19 preparedness and response, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The media conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Governor’s Reception Room in the State Capitol. The conference can be watched on the liveplayer above, or at this link.

The following members will be in attendance, according to the release:

Bill Crouch, Secretary of the WV Dept. of Health and Human Resources; Dr. Cathy Slemp, WV State Health Officer and Commissioner of the WV Bureau for Public Health; Sarah Tucker, Interim Chancellor of the WV Higher Education Policy Commission and Chancellor of the WV Community and Technical College System; Clayton Burch, WV Superintendent of Schools; and Jeff Sandy, Secretary of the WV Dept. of Military Affairs and Public Safety