1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump’s visit to Wheeling Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

WATCH LIVE: President Donald Trump’s visit to Wheeling

West Virginia

by: WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One as he departs Friday, July 12, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is making two Midwest stops Friday to Milwaukee and Cleveland, designed to warm up his 2020 campaign engine with fundraisers. He’ll also try to showcase the strong economy and push for Congress to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement , which could squarely impact Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump is back in West Virginia Wednesday. This time, the president is in Wheeling for a private campaign fundraiser. Watch Live here:

LIVE: Awaiting President Trump's arrival at the Ohio County Airport! www.wtrf.com

Posted by WTRF 7News on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

#PresidentialVisit we’re live at #WesbancoArena awaiting the president. RoyceJonesWTRF

Posted by WTRF 7News on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News