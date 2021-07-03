WATCH LIVE: Ripley’s 151st annual 4th of July celebration

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The “USA’s Largest Small Town Independence Day Celebration” is back in the town of Ripley, a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Our Man, Uncle Sam,” and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade.

“We are so honored to have him lead the state’s largest parade,” Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader said. “He is a proud West Virginian who is truly an American hero.”

Ripley’s Fourth of July weekend lineup:

Saturday, July 3: Ripley’s 151st 4th of July Parade starts at 12 p.m. Little Patriots Hour at 9 a.m. opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Firecracker 2-Miler race at 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 4: Rhett Walker concert at 8 p.m.



For more information, including the pet parade, Patriots on Wheels parade, apple pie contest and watermelon eating contest, visit the official Ripley 4th of July website.