WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Joe Manchin will host a press conference with a group of senators on Wednesday about legislation to protect and secure multiemployer pensions for American workers, including West Virginia coal miners through the American Miners Act.

The press conference will be held in Washington at the Dirksen Senate Building, room G-50 and it will begin at 11:15 a.m.

Watch the press conference live here:

If the live video player does not appear, click here.