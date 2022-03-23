CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fans of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon heard a West Virginia anthem performed by NBC familiar faces on Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s Tonight Show guests were Today Show anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. As Jimmy pointed out, the two talented news icons are being inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame, but that was not the only skill they showcased.

After the two talked about their families, spring breaks and polar plunges, Jimmy warned them, “I was looking for something different that no one’s ever talked to you guys about, and I found something that’s very interesting.

“You both are musically talented, musically gifted.”

Despite shaking heads and excuses from both Kotb and Guthrie, Jimmy broke out two guitars.

After a slight hesitation, they began playing and broke out in singing John Denver’s “Country Roads.”

Guthrie and Kotb claimed they only knew a few cords and hadn’t played in six months, but the pair still got a round of cheers from the audience.

You can watch their performance in the player above.