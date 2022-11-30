MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7News, WBOY’s sister station in Wheeling, West Virginia, got some answers after a viral video surfaced on Facebook showing a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road in Marshall County on a highway.

The driver was coming from Ohio into West Virginia, crossing the Arch Moore Bridge in Moundsville.

Officials told 7News that no one was injured after the vehicle went the opposite way of traffic.

They also said nothing transpired from the incident and they didn’t know where they were going at the time.

Officials said that driving the opposite way on the highway is an easy thing to do if you are not familiar with the area.

