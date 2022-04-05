(WTRF) A West Virginia woman is advancing to the next round on ‘American Idol.’

On Sunday, Kelsie Dolin of Boone County West Virginia performed with Former Miss America Betty Maxwell during the duets part of the competition singing ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ by Pink.

Judge Lionel Richie said after the performance, ‘who the heck are you now?’ and that Dolin ‘broke through.

Kelsie, 18, currently unemployed, was raised by her grandparents. Her grandparents took over custody of her and her sister before the state of West Virginia could. Kelsie said her sister was born with an opioid addiction.

You can watch Dolin’s most recent performance below.